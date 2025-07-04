@zeee_media YOU KNOW BETTER! A 3 YEAR LONG MOVIE IN MOTION!

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.rcrwireless.com/20190424/5g/6g-physical-digital-biological

https://rumble.com/v6vehn3-whistleblower-silicon-valley-transhumanism-dystopia-exposed-daily-pulse-ep-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

A dataset is a structured collection of related data points, often organized in rows and columns like a spreadsheet, that are used for analysis, research, or other purposes. Datasets can be simple, like a list of customer names and addresses, or complex, containing various types of information like text, numbers, images, or videos.

Data acquisition (DAQ) is the process of gathering and converting real-world signals into a digital format that computers can process, analyze, and store. It essentially bridges the gap between the analog world and the digital domain, enabling us to capture and understand information from physical phenomena.

Signal acquisition is the process of capturing and preparing signals, often from the real world, for analysis and processing by a computer or other system. It involves converting physical phenomena into a measurable electrical signal and then into a digital representation. This process often includes stages like signal conditioning and analog-to-digital conversion.

Biosignals, also known as biomedical signals, are signals generated by living organisms that can be measured and analyzed to understand physiological processes and potentially diagnose medical conditions. These signals can be electrical, chemical, mechanical, or optical in nature. Examples include electrocardiograms (ECG), electroencephalograms (EEG), electromyograms (EMG), and photoplethysmograms (PPG)

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/network-physiology/articles/10.3389/fnetp.2021.711778/full

https://physionet.org/

Physiological signal acquisition is the process of measuring and recording biological signals produced by the human body. These signals, also known as biosignals, provide valuable insights into a person's health, emotional state, and cognitive processes. Common examples include ECG (electrocardiogram), EEG (electroencephalogram), EMG (electromyogram), respiration, and skin conductance.

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

Intra-body communication (IBC), also known as Human Body Communication (HBC), has its roots in research dating back to the 1990s, specifically with work by Thomas Zimmerman in 1996. He proposed using the human body as a transmission medium for signal propagation, leading to the development of Body Area Networks (BANs). The concept gained traction with the ratification of the IEEE 802.15.6 standard in 2012, which included HBC as a physical layer.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/2018/9026847

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Categories-of-Mobile-Cloud-Healthcare-Applications_fig2_333375210

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1434841123003473#fig6

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with living organisms. This field encompasses both the natural electromagnetic phenomena produced by living systems and the effects of man-made electromagnetic fields on biological systems.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

Molecular communication is a bio-inspired communication paradigm that uses molecules or other small particles as information carriers to transmit messages between nanoscale or microscale entities in an aqueous or gaseous environment. It's a novel approach that differs from traditional communication, which relies on electromagnetic waves. Instead of using radio waves or light, molecular communication utilizes the movement and interaction of molecules to encode and transmit information, similar to how cells communicate in biological systems.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8247001

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1434841123003473#fig6

human activity recognition radar

wban cybersecurity security architecture

https://www.mdpi.com/2224-2708/11/4/67

Intra-body communication (IBC) is a technology that utilizes the human body as a transmission medium for electrical signals, enabling wireless communication between devices within the body. This approach allows for the development of wireless body area networks (WBANs) without the need for radio waves to propagate through the air, potentially offe