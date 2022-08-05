Doomer, Boomer, Bloomer & Zoomer | Who Are They?

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MOREhttps://youtu.be/aUe_rrgK_nU
Who are these meme-based types? Here's my take on them.
The characters were reproduced (re-drawn) by Einzelgänger. Script, cuts, voice by Einzelgänger. Some creative commons were used (see below), and a few clips from YouTube that I assume were for creators to use in their work. I've placed references under fair use (below). The rest of the material was either drawn by me or downloaded from Pixabay (link available upon request).
PURCHASE MY BOOK (affiliate links):
Ebook: https://amzn.to/35e23a5
Paperback: https://amzn.to/2RJYfti
Merchandise: teespring.com/stores/einzelgangerstore
Merchandise design by Punksthetic Art:
https://www.youtube.com/user/JRStoneart
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/einzelgangster
Creative Commons:
Siren: https://freesound.org/people/ScreamSt...
https://freesound.org/people/ccdff2/s...
https://freesound.org/people/Cunninga...
Fair use:
Smoke: https://youtu.be/JyaK5SRwLBs
Flower: https://youtu.be/WbBaBCoI6vM
Bomb: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ra2N2...
Music used:
Dark Tranquility - Anno Domini Beats
Hallowed Days - Chasms
Church of 8 Wheels - Otis McDonald
Nimbus - Eveningland
Candlepower - Chris Zabriskie
#doomer #bloomer #okboomer