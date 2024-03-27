TruthStream #245 Sherry B. Journalist, Performer, Film Industry: Host of A Right to Know. A co hosted show, intro to Sherry & MasterPeace: A Detox for Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide

MasterPeace product https://bit.ly/tsmasterpeace

Links to film, store, social media https://linktr.ee/truthstream

Sherry's website https://arighttoknow.com/

Please check out her rumble https://rumble.com/c/ARIGHTTOKNOW

For nearly a decade Ms. B hosted and produced the renowned radio talk show titled A Right to Know® (www.arighttoknow.org), & Healthy Planet, Healthy Me! on KPFK 90.7FM in Los Angeles and 98.7FM in Santa Barbara. Sherry has been in the broadcasting and film industry her entire adult life, starting out as a performer and voice-over talent before breaking into production. She is also a published journalist.

I