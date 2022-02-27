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Dr Judy Mikovitz - Deep Dive into the Depths of Viral Fraud Over Decades - Fauci the Key
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140 views • February 27, 2022
The German Covid Investigative Committee talks with Dr Judy Mikovitz. This presentation is a deep dive into the science that has been masked from the public for decades. It is a truly sinister look at what we've all been fooled with.
Judy knows First Hand the lies of Fauci and whole medical protocols.
Credit The German Covid Investigative Committee and Dr Judy Mikovitz
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Judy knows First Hand the lies of Fauci and whole medical protocols.
Credit The German Covid Investigative Committee and Dr Judy Mikovitz
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
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