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So What's Really in the Damn vaxxines?? Dr's Revealing Truth are Killed & Suicided
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353 views • January 16, 2022
So What's Really in the Damn vaxxines?? Dr's Revealing Truth are Killed & Suicided
At a doctor's panel in Nashville, I had the opportunity to ask several highly respected doctors a couple of questions about the vaccines, especially in regards to the mystery ingredients as well as the deaths that seem to follow those credible folks who begin to ask too many questions.
source:
https://rumble.com/vqyxyl-so-docs...whats-really-in-the-damn-vaccines.html
At a doctor's panel in Nashville, I had the opportunity to ask several highly respected doctors a couple of questions about the vaccines, especially in regards to the mystery ingredients as well as the deaths that seem to follow those credible folks who begin to ask too many questions.
source:
https://rumble.com/vqyxyl-so-docs...whats-really-in-the-damn-vaccines.html
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