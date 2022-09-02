The Nobel Prize-Winning Human Medicine, Ivermectin, Has Been Tarnished by the Government and Legacy Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1g2q2b07
08/27/2022 Mikki Willis: Of all the harmful misinformation spread over the past couple of years, one of the most disturbing false narratives is targeted at the Nobel Prize-winning human medicine, ivermectin. But the government and Legacy media have been tarnishing ivermectin