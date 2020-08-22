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DR DIDIER RAOULT: Reassuring Results And Talk About Chloroquine Treatment
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22 views • August 22, 2020
Didier Raoult (born March 13, 1952)[1] is a French physician and microbiologist. He holds M.D. and Ph.D. degrees and specializes in infectious diseases. In 1984, Raoult created the Rickettsia Unit at Aix-Marseille University (AMU). He also teaches infectious diseases in the Faculty of Medicine of Aix-Marseille University.
Since 2008, Raoult has been the director of the Unité de Recherche sur les Maladies Infectieuses et Tropicales Emergentes (URMITE; in English, Infectious and Tropical Emergent Diseases Research Unit), collaborating with CNRS (National Center for the Scientific Research), IRD (Research for the Development Institute), INSERM (National Institute of Health and Medical Research) and the Aix Marseille University. His laboratory employs more than 200 people, including 86 researchers who publish between 250 and 350 papers per year and have produced more than 50 patents.[2] Raoult has also been involved in the creation of eight startups.[3]Source wikipedia
Since 2008, Raoult has been the director of the Unité de Recherche sur les Maladies Infectieuses et Tropicales Emergentes (URMITE; in English, Infectious and Tropical Emergent Diseases Research Unit), collaborating with CNRS (National Center for the Scientific Research), IRD (Research for the Development Institute), INSERM (National Institute of Health and Medical Research) and the Aix Marseille University. His laboratory employs more than 200 people, including 86 researchers who publish between 250 and 350 papers per year and have produced more than 50 patents.[2] Raoult has also been involved in the creation of eight startups.[3]Source wikipedia
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