© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Answering Objections to Sedevacantism by Bishop Pivarunas (Traditional Catholic Conference)(0)
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • August 26, 2021
A must to listen to, follow both of these talks to get a fuller understanding. To hold the position of Sedevacantism if to hold the teaching of the church in regards to the Pope. It keeps the our respect for the Pope and the understanding that he is the Vicar of Christ, as Our Divine Lord said "he who hears you hears Me". The Pope can not be a heretic. If he is then he can not be a Pope.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.