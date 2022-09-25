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Gazprom has published a video with an epic soundtrack "And winter will be big"
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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183 views • September 25, 2022

Posted 05September2022 Itapirkanmaa2:

I think it has a massage: see you in the spring...

А зима будет большая… Вот, гляди-ка, за рекой Осень тихо умирает, Машет желтою рукой. Плачут мокрые осины, Плачет дедушка Арбат, Плачет синяя Россия, Превратившись в листопад. И, сугробы сокрушая, Солнце брызнет по весне… А зима будет большая — Только сумерки да снег. And the winter will be big ... Here, look, across the river Autumn is slowly dying Waving yellow hand. Wet aspens are crying, Crying grandfather Arbat, Crying gray Russia Turned into leaf fall. And, crushing the snowdrifts, The sun shines in spring... And the winter will be big - Only dusk and snow.

Think Napoleonic War of 1812 The retreat from Moscow or The Great Patriotic War of World War 11.


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russiawarsanctionsukrainenatocivilization state
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