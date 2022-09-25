Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gazprom has published a video with an epic soundtrack "And winter will be big"
173 views
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
Published 2 months ago |

Posted 05September2022 Itapirkanmaa2:

I think it has a massage: see you in the spring...

А зима будет большая… Вот, гляди-ка, за рекой Осень тихо умирает, Машет желтою рукой. Плачут мокрые осины, Плачет дедушка Арбат, Плачет синяя Россия, Превратившись в листопад. И, сугробы сокрушая, Солнце брызнет по весне… А зима будет большая — Только сумерки да снег. And the winter will be big ... Here, look, across the river Autumn is slowly dying Waving yellow hand. Wet aspens are crying, Crying grandfather Arbat, Crying gray Russia Turned into leaf fall. And, crushing the snowdrifts, The sun shines in spring... And the winter will be big - Only dusk and snow.

Think Napoleonic War of 1812 The retreat from Moscow or The Great Patriotic War of World War 11.


Keywords
russiawarsanctionsukrainenatocivilization state

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket