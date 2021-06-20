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Dr. Simone Gold From America's Frontline Doctors Says "I GOT THROUGH TO TRUMP ABOUT THE COVID-JAB"
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1941 views • June 20, 2021
Doctor Gold is sharing the progress that America's Frontline Doctors have been making in their fight against the Genocidal Covid-19 "vaccine" with lawyer Reiner Fuellmich from the Coronavirus Investigative Committee when she reveals that she believes that she has gotten through to President Trump.
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