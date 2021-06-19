© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DARK WINTER: Phase 2 of Coronavirus
Follow
12
Share
Report
9685 views • June 19, 2021
▶️NOW:
1️⃣PHASE 1 of the COVID-19(84) CORONAVIRUS PLANdemic has now been discovered to be a new but weak strain of the yearly flu, bioengineered in American (Ft. Deitrick) and Chinese (Wuhan Institute) Level 4 Biowarfare Labs by the New World Order Illum1n@t1 C@b@l. Going into the SUMMER OF 2020 (and as of this upload, it is SUMMER OF 2021 as the SAME AGENDA CONTINUES...), this PLANdemic is possibly going to result in closure of food supply chains and the shutting off of electricity... .
▶️NEXT:
2️⃣ This upcoming winter is planned out to be PHASE 2 of Coronavirus, a "Dark Winter" of sorts, where the threat of shutting off electricity and supply chains will be further implemented before the vaccine distribution by the military and state governments. The ultimate goal is to ENFORCE MASS VACCINATIONS by WINTER 2020 (and now, as of this upload, MASS VACCINATIONS ARE CONTINUING TO BE ENFORCED INTO WINTER 2021!). Our only hope is to Unite as Jesus Christ-Loving, Freedom-Loving, Liberty-Loving, and Constitution-Loving individuals, and become a STRONG BULWARK against the New World Order if we want to truly resist this Neo-Fascist and Communist takeover of the United States of America. Without Jesus Christ, and without coming back to the God of the REAL America and repenting of ALL of our sins as a nation, we are heading into heavy, heavy judgment, because Satan has been given free reign to do whatever he desires to this once-blessed nation that used to call JESUS CHRIST its KING!
▶️REFERENCES:
3) R0ckefeller "L0ckd0wn" Document (released 2010):
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Archived: http://archive.is/iCJnU
4️) Ubisoft's"The Division: Dark Winter" Pandemic Video Game Trailer (released 2014):
https://youtu.be/tat6BZqlyDo
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
1️⃣PHASE 1 of the COVID-19(84) CORONAVIRUS PLANdemic has now been discovered to be a new but weak strain of the yearly flu, bioengineered in American (Ft. Deitrick) and Chinese (Wuhan Institute) Level 4 Biowarfare Labs by the New World Order Illum1n@t1 C@b@l. Going into the SUMMER OF 2020 (and as of this upload, it is SUMMER OF 2021 as the SAME AGENDA CONTINUES...), this PLANdemic is possibly going to result in closure of food supply chains and the shutting off of electricity... .
▶️NEXT:
2️⃣ This upcoming winter is planned out to be PHASE 2 of Coronavirus, a "Dark Winter" of sorts, where the threat of shutting off electricity and supply chains will be further implemented before the vaccine distribution by the military and state governments. The ultimate goal is to ENFORCE MASS VACCINATIONS by WINTER 2020 (and now, as of this upload, MASS VACCINATIONS ARE CONTINUING TO BE ENFORCED INTO WINTER 2021!). Our only hope is to Unite as Jesus Christ-Loving, Freedom-Loving, Liberty-Loving, and Constitution-Loving individuals, and become a STRONG BULWARK against the New World Order if we want to truly resist this Neo-Fascist and Communist takeover of the United States of America. Without Jesus Christ, and without coming back to the God of the REAL America and repenting of ALL of our sins as a nation, we are heading into heavy, heavy judgment, because Satan has been given free reign to do whatever he desires to this once-blessed nation that used to call JESUS CHRIST its KING!
▶️REFERENCES:
3) R0ckefeller "L0ckd0wn" Document (released 2010):
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Archived: http://archive.is/iCJnU
4️) Ubisoft's"The Division: Dark Winter" Pandemic Video Game Trailer (released 2014):
https://youtu.be/tat6BZqlyDo
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.