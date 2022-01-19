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THE UNDERGROUND - A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER BY DARCY WEIR
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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411 views • January 19, 2022
New and Improved Documentary about the mysterious life of Phil Schneider and the claims he made about underground bases built by the government to house Alien technology and secrets.

Phil Schneider died in 1996. Previous to his death he had been on tour across the United States speaking out about various subjects including his involvement with building a secret underground base in Dulce, New Mexico for the military. During this time, he was said to have had an encounter with a violent E.T race in the late 1970's which would change his whole life immediately after. This documentary explores some of the information Phil Schneider spoke about to the public in the 1990's by examining each claim in detail with expert opinions from Richard Dolan, Richard Sauder, and Cynthia Drayer (Phil's Ex-Wife). In this documentary you will find never before published photo's of Phil's Autopsy, documents about the Philadelphia Experiment from Oscar Schneider's files (Phil's father) and a very well explained background about Underground Bases. —Darcy Weir
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aliensdracophil schneiderdumbsphiladelphia experiment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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