Elon Musk's Neuralink implants first chip in human brain | DW News

Elon Musk's medical technology company Neuralink has implanted a chip in a patient's brain for the first time. Brain implants are intended to help with neurological diseases in the future and give people direct access to computers and artificial intelligence.





The Neuralink implants are about the size of five coins stacked on top of each other. They are intended to help people with neurological diseases such as Parkinson's or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but also to enable a direct connection between the brain and computers and artificial intelligence, thereby enhancing human capabilities. Initial results on neuronal activity following the insertion of the Neuralink implant are "very promising", explained Musk.





His company, based in Fremont, California, received approval from the US authorities for testing implants in the human brain in May last year. Before Neuralink, several other companies had already succeeded in implanting a brain implant in humans.





