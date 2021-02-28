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Mango and me
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2 views • February 28, 2021
She is more my furry adopted child than a cat .
What you see here is our daily ritual . First play , she likes to play with doors , after that she likes to sit on my shoulders while petting her . Then she starts with purr , that sweet sound of happiness .
What you see here is our daily ritual . First play , she likes to play with doors , after that she likes to sit on my shoulders while petting her . Then she starts with purr , that sweet sound of happiness .
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