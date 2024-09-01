💥🇺🇦 At least 10 strikes were reported in Kharkov!

The consequences of arrival in the area of the Akademika Pavlova metro station.

🇷🇺🚀🇺🇦💥The destruction of the shopping center and damage to the gas pipeline are visible.

According to the regional administration there are already 29 victims in Kharkiv (four of them are in serious condition). There is no information about the dead at the moment.

The strike was carried out by missiles.

The arrivals were in 3 locations: the Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping center in the Saratov district and near the Hydropark in the Kiev district.

Adding after:

Arrival near the shopping center + confirmation from Kharkov citizens that it was previously captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for their own needs.

