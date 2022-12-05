Baby Formula Shortages? Try Youngevity's Kid's Toddy Product Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/02/22

Baby Formula Shortages? Give Your Children Youngevity's Kid's Toddy Product Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/02/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Friday, December 2, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today a story about shortages of baby formula. Contending people should be giving their children Youngevity's Kid's Tody product. Outlining the various nutrients contained in the Kid's Tody product.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue. Callers
Fozy's wife has chronic high blood pressure.
Brian has inflammation in his eyes.
Mike is a type 2 diabetic with clogged coronary arteries and his doctor wants to perform a bypass procedure.
David asks Doc why some people grind their teeth while sleeping.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.