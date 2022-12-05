Baby Formula Shortages? Try Youngevity's Kid's Toddy Product Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/02/22

Baby Formula Shortages? Give Your Children Youngevity's Kid's Toddy Product Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/02/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#youngevity #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Air Date: Friday, December 2, 2022





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today a story about shortages of baby formula. Contending people should be giving their children Youngevity's Kid's Tody product. Outlining the various nutrients contained in the Kid's Tody product.









Pearls of Wisdom





Dr. Wallach continues his monologue. Callers





Fozy's wife has chronic high blood pressure.





Brian has inflammation in his eyes.

Mike is a type 2 diabetic with clogged coronary arteries and his doctor wants to perform a bypass procedure.





David asks Doc why some people grind their teeth while sleeping.