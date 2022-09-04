Russian attack helicopters strike Ukrainian army positions

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RT
September 2, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry has published video of Ka-52 attack reconnaissance helicopters in combat action, destroying positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army.
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