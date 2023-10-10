X22 REPORT Ep. 3182b - All Roads Lead To Obama, Muslim Brotherhood, Sleeper Cells, Countermeasures

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3182b - Oct 9, 2023
All Roads Lead To Obama, Muslim Brotherhood, Sleeper Cells, Countermeasures
The [DS] pushed their next event, they are using this event in Israel to distract and push their 16 year plan to destroy America. But what is happening is that the people are seeing that the Biden administration has caused this problem through his actions. All roads are going to eventually lead to Obama, the narrative is building and the people will see soon. The patriot plan is coming full circle and the people will know who the true enemy really is, once they know, they will take back the country.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!
https://virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 60 days ^^ Click Above^^
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Purify Your Home
Use code X22 for 10% off
http://ekpure.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.