X22 REPORT Ep. 3182b - All Roads Lead To Obama, Muslim Brotherhood, Sleeper Cells, Countermeasures

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3182b - Oct 9, 2023

All Roads Lead To Obama, Muslim Brotherhood, Sleeper Cells, Countermeasures

The [DS] pushed their next event, they are using this event in Israel to distract and push their 16 year plan to destroy America. But what is happening is that the people are seeing that the Biden administration has caused this problem through his actions. All roads are going to eventually lead to Obama, the narrative is building and the people will see soon. The patriot plan is coming full circle and the people will know who the true enemy really is, once they know, they will take back the country.

📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!

https://virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 60 days ^^ Click Above^^

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Purify Your Home

Use code X22 for 10% off

http://ekpure.com