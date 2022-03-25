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Hunter Linked To Ukraine Bio-Lab
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342 views • March 25, 2022
* Team [Bidan]: Ukraine has U.S.-funded biolabs.
* We just spoke to someone with first-hand knowledge.
* Nobody wants bioweapons research on American soil.
* You’re not allowed to ask questions about this.
* Report: President’s son instrumental in funding firm conducting pathogen, anthrax research in Ukrainian biolabs.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 March 2022
• Hunter Biden Bio Firm Partnered With Ukrainian Researchers ‘Isolating Deadly Pathogens’ Using Funds From Obama’s Defense Department
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/24/biden-linked-company-partnered-with-ukraine-biolabs/
* We just spoke to someone with first-hand knowledge.
* Nobody wants bioweapons research on American soil.
* You’re not allowed to ask questions about this.
* Report: President’s son instrumental in funding firm conducting pathogen, anthrax research in Ukrainian biolabs.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 March 2022
• Hunter Biden Bio Firm Partnered With Ukrainian Researchers ‘Isolating Deadly Pathogens’ Using Funds From Obama’s Defense Department
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/24/biden-linked-company-partnered-with-ukraine-biolabs/
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