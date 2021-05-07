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Vaccine passports have their roots in a Satanic edict from 1,800 years ago
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82 views • May 07, 2021
1,800 years ago, people were required to have a special certificate proving their loyalty to the Roman emperor and to pagan gods. It was called a Certificate of Sacrifice, or libellus and it sounds a lot like today's Covid health certificates. We dig a little deeper in today's episode and discover both were designed to attack Christianity.
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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