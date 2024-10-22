Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 22, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2405 - Kamala Harris what is her real stance on religious liberties of voters that are for Jesus Christ? -How will the voters vote in November? -How to be prepared for serious issues and its importance? -Will they be running a cyber security training during Election Day? -Why is GM fish factory being closed down? -Why did Covid vaccine producers not want to release documents? -Do people just want to hear what they want to hear and neglect the other side of a viewpoint? -If Trump wins we will see if he actually holds his promises. -Four ways to build muscle and boost your immune system? Great show today