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Preparation 1 Backstage | zombie
shipshard
shipshard
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137 views • May 30, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FR2bQkolM6M
There are many thoughts... Bright and serious... But in order to implement them at the level... You need to make a cool movie about ZOMBIES... Grow up, so to speak :-)

Calculating Emotions (Zombie Horror) - Draft, archive material 2010
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lD-heKE3CGM

MORE INFORMATION. Many photos :
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/raschet-na-emocii-608b49b190ed913710d305a8

Sharp needles of fear pierced my being... That is, I want to say that I was terribly frightened. And suddenly a terrible monster wove out of the darkness! It bared its fangs, emitted a terrible stench, it reached out to me with its forked tongue, trying to swallow ... I saw its bluish palate. It was monstrous, monstrous! I screamed. It rushed towards me and I was overcome with cold. Then I lost consciousness.

Backstage https://youtu.be/2eHrcWiM-iM
Material of the archive of the project Calculation for emotions - https://youtu.be/lD-heKE3CGM
Screen Test and Choreography (ZOMBIE Teacher) - https://youtu.be/SA2KbPEWgaM
Calculation for emotions (teaser) - https://youtu.be/2Y-4zqUX4kU
Preparation-1/2 - https://youtu.be/YuOPSzBHXjs

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
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Keywords
fearzombieshorrorfilmscinemathrillerbehind the scenesbackstagezombie apocalypsefilm industryfilmmakingrussian cinemavideo shootingomskzombie movieauteurtheoryzombie filmszombie horrorrussian filmspreproductionpreparation for filmingart cinema
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