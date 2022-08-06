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Alex Jones Accused of Child Porn, Monkeypox Declared “Health Emergency” & 100% 3D Printed Guns!!!
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471 views • August 06, 2022

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PressForTruth 

Published August 5, 2022 


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Alex Jones has been accused of being in possession of child porn even though the FBI has already cleared him of any wrong doing, but that hasn’t stopped the MSM from going for the jugular.

Meanwhile the US has declared Monkeypox to be a so called “public health emergency” despite the fact that zero Americans have died from the virus.

And in other news a gun enthusiast has just created the worlds first 3D printed gun that is entirely made out of plastic with no metal parts required! 
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest news surrounding the Alex Jones trial, the new so called “health pandemic” and the future of gun control!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
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Sources:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/alex-jones-ordered-pay-sandy-hook-parents-4m/story?id=87940375

Bilderberg 2019 ERIC SCHMIDT (Alphabet Inc.) Confronted On Online CENSORSHIP of Conservative Voices!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCARo9OoV24&t=1s

Mum’s The Word At Bilderberg 2019 (Eric Schmidt Confronted AGAIN!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TFdRyYncN8&t=135s

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/child-porn-found-documents-alex-jones-sent-sandy-hook-family-n1018541

The ALEX JONES TRIAL And The TRUTH  ABOUT FALSE FLAG OPERATIONS!!! 
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-alex-jones-trial-and-the-truth-about-false-flag-operations/

FBI Declassifies Over 1,500 Documents On Sandy Ηook Massacre
https://pressfortruth.ca/fbi-declassifies-over-1500-documents-on-sandy-ηook-massacre/

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/biden-hhs-declare-monkeypox-public-health-emergency-soon-today

https://www.timesofisrael.com/medical-staff-call-to-be-vaccinated-against-monkeypox-after-doctor-infected/

https://arstechnica.com/science/2022/08/monkeypox-encephalitis-deaths-probed-as-global-cases-top-25000/

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-gun-hobbyist-makes-100-working-3d-printed-gun-fires-plastic-ammo

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/houston-bans-ghost-guns-buyback-events-after-man-found-opportunity-print-money

March 2021 MONKEYPOX EXERCISE PREDICTS 3B Cases With 270M DEAD! WHO Calls For EMERGENCY MEETING!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/march-2021-monkeypox-exercise-predicts-3b-cases-with-270m-dead-who-calls-for-emergency-meeting/

The Future Of Gun Control – “It’s In The Internet Forever”
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-future-of-gun-control-its-in-the-internet-forever/

Keywords
alex joneschild pornaccusedpressfortruthhealth emergencymonkeypox declared100percent 3d printed guns
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