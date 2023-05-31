PUBLIC LANDS LAWFARE

https://danhappel.com/life-liberty-and-property-are-cornerstones-of-the-american-system/



The Obama dream of a socialist/Marxist “fundamental transformation” of America has been resumed under the Obiden Administration, and was thrown into hyperdrive with Biden's full support of the 30 x 30 plan to transfer 30% of all US landmass into the public domain by 2030 and move us rapidly into a “green economy”, virtually guaranteeing a massive decline in the standard of living for our shrinking middle-class.

This is a reflection of just exactly how committed this administration is to the U.N. Agenda 21/2030 plan to end the uniquely American right to own private property while redistributing America's wealth to the world; and in the process, destroying our ability to maintain a thriving middle class.

And while these programs will destroy so much of what has made America great, it virtually hands the reins of the world economy over to our ideological enemy, communist China. This is not by accident, and is why communist China so shamelessly funded the Biden campaign through shell corporations controlled by Hunter during the 2020 residential selection of China Joe.