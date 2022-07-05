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EPOCH TV | Deaths Are Up 40% Among Working People | Facts Matter
GalacticStorm
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379 views • July 05, 2022

Lincoln National is a fairly large life insurance company that’s so old that when it was started, the founders actually asked Abraham Lincoln’s son whether it was okay to use his father’s likeness in their company branding. He agreed, and over the past 117 years, Lincoln National has grown to be the fifth-largest life insurance company in America. However, things aren’t so hot right now for the life insurance business -- evidenced by the fact that in 2021, Lincoln National reported a 163 percent increase in death benefits that were paid out under their group life insurance policies...

Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sp8ciwi0CL8

https://www.theepochtimes.com/life-insurance-ceo-reveals-deaths-are-up-40-among-working-people-just-unheard-of-facts-matter_4567602.html

Lincoln Insurance Docs:
https://ept.ms/3a5WthN

OneAmerica Insurance:
https://ept.ms/3u7EWwv

...............

Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)
https://sunfellow.com/increasing-death-rates-plummeting-birth-rates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/

Jamie Jenkins, GBNews: Why Are Birth Rates Falling & Excess Deaths Rising?
https://rumble.com/v1al87x-jamie-jenkins-gbnews-why-are-birth-rates-falling-and-excess-deaths-rising.html

Fifth Largest Life Insurance Company In U.S. Paid Out 163% More For Deaths Of Working People Ages 18-64 In 2021
Total Claims/Benefits Up $6 Billion
https://crossroadsreport.substack.com/p/breaking-fifth-largest-life-insurance

Jessica Rose: How COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing Millennials
https://rumble.com/vyj6s2-jessica-rose-how-covid-19-vaccines-are-killing-millennials.html

Horowitz: More VAERS-Reported Vaccine Deaths In Our Military Than COVID Deaths
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-more-vaers-reported-vaccine-deaths-in-our-military-than-covid-deaths

Board Member Of Large German Insurance Company Blows The Whistle On Covid Vaccines
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/board-member-of-large-german-insurance

Data Show ‘Significant Underreporting’ of Vaccine Side Effects: German Health Insurer
https://www.theepochtimes.com/data-show-significant-underreporting-of-vaccine-side-effects-german-health-insurer_4297632.html

Rise In Non-Covid-19 Deaths Hits Life Insurers
https://www.wsj.com/articles/rise-in-non-covid-19-deaths-hits-life-insurers-11645576252

Nationwide Surge In Deaths Among People Aged 18-49: A State by State Overview
https://www.theepochtimes.com/northeast-fares-best-amid-2021-prime-age-mortality-spike_4208797.html/amp

Indiana Life Insurance CEO - Deaths Are Up 40% Among People Ages 18-64!
https://rumble.com/vrv4lg-indiana-life-insurance-ceo-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64.html

Chilling Pandemic Data From The Insurance Industry
https://rescue.substack.com/p/chilling-pandemic-data-from-the-insurance

Indiana Life Insurance CEO Says Deaths Are Up 40% Among People Ages 18-64
https://tinyurl.com/2p9czvzc

Dr. Robert Malone Commentary On Insurance Article:
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/what-if-the-largest-experiment-on

Jessica Rose Commentary On Insurance Article:
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/insurance-companies-just-like-banking

Steve Kirsch Commentary On Insurance Article:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/unprecedented-deaths-in-indiana-for

The Defender On Insurance Article:
https://tinyurl.com/2ms6jkf8

Keywords
vaccinespandemiccorona viruscovidplandemicinsurance claimsdeathrates up
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