IS THE OMICRON EXPLOSION A PANDEMIC...OR A 'TEST-DEMIC'?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4281 subscribers
Headlines are screaming about the rapid increase in the omicron variant. It's taking over! We are told it is much more easily spread than previous strains of the virus...but what role is testing playing in driving up the numbers? Also today - the US military is screening out extremists - but who are the real extremists? Finally: omicron outbreak in the triple-vaxxed White House? Is it possible?