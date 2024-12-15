Έρως ανίκατε μάχαν..

Σας μεταφέρουμε κάποια σχόλια κοινού και κριτικών κινηματογράφου, όταν το έργο αυτό προβήθηκε στο Φεστιβάλ Βερολίνου. Μόλις οι κριτές είδαν ότι πρόκειται για βιογραφική ταινία για την μυστική ζωή της Καλυψώς και του ζαβού, αηδίασαν, κάποιοι ξερνούν ακόμα, άλλοι πέσαν να πνιγούν και πολλά άγρια θηρία τόσκασαν από τον ζωολογικό κήπο του Βερολίνου. Ήταν κάτι που στοίχισε πικρά στους διοργανωτές του Φεστιβάλ. Τέτοια σιχασιά είχε να δεί το γερμανικό κοινό από την δημιουργία του Τοίχους το 1961. Πλακάτ με το σύνθημα ΠΟΤΕ ΞΑΝΑ ΚΑΛΥΨΩ-ΕΥΦΡΟΣΥΝΟΣ κοσμεί την Γερμανική βουλή πλέον.

------ Καθάρματα, μας κάνετε και μάθημα για τον Χριστό, που κανονικά θα έπρεπε να είσασταν μέσα, Απατεώνες, ΟΥΣΤ!!

Περιοδικό, Κάννες-Σινεμά.

------Ωραίο σχέδιο σκέφτηκες αλήτισσα για να καταστρέφεις τα σπίτια του κόσμου....Ντύνεις ένα ξόανο ως παπά και το περιφέρεις στην Ελλάδα βγάζοντας λεφτά, κοροϊδεύοντας τον Θεό και τον κοσμάκη. Πρωτάκουστο!!!

John Baker, Time NY

------Έχετε και παράρτημα στο κέντρο των Αθηνών?

Nicolas Schneller, HufPost

------Το σοκ είναι μεγαλύτερο και από το Μη Αναστρέψιμος....

Περιοδικό

Η ιστορία του Σινεμα

We bring you some comments from the public and film critics when the film was screened in Berlin Festival. When the judges saw that this was a biographic film about the secret life of Calypso and the dumb, they were disgusted, some still vomit, others drowned and many wild beasts escaped from the Berlin Zoo. It was something that cost the festival organisers bitterly. The German public had not seen such disgust since the creation of the Wall in 1961. Placards with the slogan NEVER AGAIN CALYPSO-EYFROSYNOS adorn the German parliament now.

------ You bastards, you're teaching us a lesson about Christ, which you should normally be in jail, you scammers!!!

Cannes-Cinema Magazine

------What a great plan you bum came up with to destroy people's homes....Dressing up a fool as a priest and touring Greece making money, mocking God and the world. Unprecedented!!!!

John Baker, Time NY

------Do you have a branch in downtown Athens?

Nicolas Schneller, HufPost ------The shock is even bigger than Irreversible....

The History of Cinema Revue..