Jewish Historical Pageant At World's Fair 250001-03 | Footage Farm
The People Of The Qur'an
39 followers
Follow
21 views • 20 hours ago

Footage Farm is a historical audio-visual library. The footage in this video constitutes an unedited historical document and has been uploaded for research purposes. Some viewers may find the archive material upsetting. Footage Farm does not condone the views expressed in this video.

For broadcast quality material of this clip or to know more about our Public Domain collection, contact us at [email protected]

If you wish to acquire broadcast quality material of this reel or want to know more about our Public Domain collection, contact us at [email protected]

1933 - World's Fair

High angle long shot of crowd & grandstand at Soldiers Field. Large crowd in stadium. Young men, as though slaves, pulling large statue of steer / mythical beast on float. Large group of girls dancing in white dresses, float turned and placed in front of dancers. CU horned head of steer with smoke out of nostrils; bearded man descends. Hebrew lettering on tablet behind.

01:03:01 Night scene w/ packed grandstand; fireworks out of head of steer; dancers around base. Costumed priests parading past. High angle of grandstand & lights behind. Several LS of pageant, dancers.

Chicago World's Fair; Century of Progress Exposition; 1933; Jul33; Jewish Race; Staged History; Ethnic;

Keywords
jewszionistsdevil worshippersjewish historical pageant at worlds fair 250001 03 footage farm
