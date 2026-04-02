Legal Cds Documentary - Trailer - English

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This documentary is the culmination of several years of independent research, five years of specialized experience in Chlorine Dioxide Clo2, and months of intensive production. Our primary objective is to provide a global audience with the evidence required to understand the unique socio-political and medical process that transformed Bolivia between March and November 2020.