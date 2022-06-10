Cannabis Investments and Acquisitions w/ RIV Capital

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RIV Capital buys Etain Health for $247M as it bets on New York’s cannabis scene.
Mark Sims is the CEO of RIV Capital, formerly Canopy Rivers. RIV Capital is Scott’s Miracle Gro’s cannabis investment and acquisition firm whose mission is to acquire, invest in, launch, and/or develop U.S. operators and brands across financially and strategically attractive states to create a multistate platform.
Summary:
Scotts Miracle Gro
Home Grow revenue
Federal Legalization & NY's Etain
CA versus NY
Cannabis Investment Activity
IPO (SPAC)
Biggest impact to CNPOF's bottom line
Cannabis investor sentiment
Episode 970 The #TalkingHedge chats with Mark Sims of Riv Capital...
https://youtu.be/P_2KtafHf2g