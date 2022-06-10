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Cannabis Investments and Acquisitions w/ RIV Capital
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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30 views • June 10, 2022

RIV Capital buys Etain Health for $247M as it bets on New York’s cannabis scene.

Mark Sims is the CEO of RIV Capital, formerly Canopy Rivers. RIV Capital is Scott’s Miracle Gro’s cannabis investment and acquisition firm whose mission is to acquire, invest in, launch, and/or develop U.S. operators and brands across financially and strategically attractive states to create a multistate platform.

Summary:

Scotts Miracle Gro

Home Grow revenue

Federal Legalization & NY's Etain

CA versus NY

Cannabis Investment Activity

IPO (SPAC)

Biggest impact to CNPOF's bottom line

Cannabis investor sentiment

Episode 970 The #TalkingHedge chats with Mark Sims of Riv Capital...

https://youtu.be/P_2KtafHf2g

Keywords
cannabisinvestmentsacquisitions
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