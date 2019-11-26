© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Supreme Court Could Make Their Biggest Move Yet Against Big Government Bureaucracy
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • November 26, 2019
Article: https://www.dailywire.com/news/justice-kavanaugh-signals-there-are-now-five-votes-to-restore-a-crucial-constitutional-doctrine
After today, it seems that constitutionalists have reason to be optimistic about the U.S. Supreme Court’s willingness to soon rectify a pivotal separation of powers doctrine.
Last term, in the case of Gundy v. United States, the Court refused to resuscitate constitutional law’s so-called “non-delegation doctrine.” The non-delegation principle, which directly flows from Article I, Section 1‘s provision that “[a]ll legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress,” simply affirms that Congress cannot delegate its exclusively vested lawmaking power to other branches of the federal government — meaning lawmaking power delegated to the executive branch’s sprawling administrative state, in practice. Although that proposition might seem like an unassailable interpretation of the Article I Vesting Clause’s plaint text, the Court has muddled the doctrine since the time of the New Deal by only requiring that Congress cabin its delegations to the administrative state with the veneer of a discretion-constraining “intelligible principle.”
In Gundy, a case in which Justice Kavanaugh was recused, the four liberal justices refused to restore the non-delegation doctrine to its rightful place in constitutional law. Justice Gorsuch, joined by Justice Thomas and Chief Justice Roberts, dissented, noting that “[t]hrough the Constitution, … the people had vested the power to prescribe rules limiting their liberties in Congress alone. No one, not even Congress, had the right to alter that arrangement.” Justice Alito, recognizing Justice Kavanaugh’s recusal from the case, wrote a stealthy concurrence in the judgment in which he opined that “[i]f a majority of this Court were willing to reconsider the approach we have taken” to non-delegation cases since the New Deal, then he “would support that effort.”
After today, it seems that constitutionalists have reason to be optimistic about the U.S. Supreme Court’s willingness to soon rectify a pivotal separation of powers doctrine.
Last term, in the case of Gundy v. United States, the Court refused to resuscitate constitutional law’s so-called “non-delegation doctrine.” The non-delegation principle, which directly flows from Article I, Section 1‘s provision that “[a]ll legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress,” simply affirms that Congress cannot delegate its exclusively vested lawmaking power to other branches of the federal government — meaning lawmaking power delegated to the executive branch’s sprawling administrative state, in practice. Although that proposition might seem like an unassailable interpretation of the Article I Vesting Clause’s plaint text, the Court has muddled the doctrine since the time of the New Deal by only requiring that Congress cabin its delegations to the administrative state with the veneer of a discretion-constraining “intelligible principle.”
In Gundy, a case in which Justice Kavanaugh was recused, the four liberal justices refused to restore the non-delegation doctrine to its rightful place in constitutional law. Justice Gorsuch, joined by Justice Thomas and Chief Justice Roberts, dissented, noting that “[t]hrough the Constitution, … the people had vested the power to prescribe rules limiting their liberties in Congress alone. No one, not even Congress, had the right to alter that arrangement.” Justice Alito, recognizing Justice Kavanaugh’s recusal from the case, wrote a stealthy concurrence in the judgment in which he opined that “[i]f a majority of this Court were willing to reconsider the approach we have taken” to non-delegation cases since the New Deal, then he “would support that effort.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.