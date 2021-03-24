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🇺🇸MILITARY LAW MANUAL🇺🇸
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684 views • March 24, 2021
0:00 Introduction
1:14 A summary of this video in bullet points
4:56 Department of Defense BIG recent tweet: CBTS
5:52 Chapter 11 correspondences
8:50 Chapter 11: selected narration
14:10 Chapter 18 correspondences
23:42 Chapter 18: selected narration
38:14 Chapter 4.3: Lawful combatants and unprivileged belligerents
39:42 Myanmar military coup
42:25 Anon's bread on the Law of War
47:48 CCC (Casual Channel Chatter) - recap of video and updates about my channel
MAJIC EYES QNLY
🔥 THE LAW OF WAR: chapter 18 & 11 digs 💥💥💥 MILITARY TRIBUNALS 🇺🇸 IT’S ABOUT THE BREAK ⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈
•Mar 23, 2021
1:14 A summary of this video in bullet points
4:56 Department of Defense BIG recent tweet: CBTS
5:52 Chapter 11 correspondences
8:50 Chapter 11: selected narration
14:10 Chapter 18 correspondences
23:42 Chapter 18: selected narration
38:14 Chapter 4.3: Lawful combatants and unprivileged belligerents
39:42 Myanmar military coup
42:25 Anon's bread on the Law of War
47:48 CCC (Casual Channel Chatter) - recap of video and updates about my channel
MAJIC EYES QNLY
🔥 THE LAW OF WAR: chapter 18 & 11 digs 💥💥💥 MILITARY TRIBUNALS 🇺🇸 IT’S ABOUT THE BREAK ⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈⛈
•Mar 23, 2021
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