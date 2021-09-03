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Ultimatums and the Women Who Love Them | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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41 views • September 03, 2021
Ultimatums are the last refuge of a narcissistic female. Don’t fall for them.
#PoppCulture #RedPill #Dating

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Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
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Sources
Man Dies in Car Wreck Watching Ornpay
https://archive.vn/O23Sh
Society Wants to Hate Men
https://archive.vn/uq3jU
Attention Matters More Than Children
https://archive.vn/tTj6M

Video Throwbacks
Pin-Puller Martyr Brides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCziPlH4RaA
Single White “Female” Seeking Horseplay
https://www.redonkulas.com/post/single-whit
Keywords
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