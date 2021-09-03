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Ultimatums and the Women Who Love Them | Popp Culture
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41 views • September 03, 2021
Ultimatums are the last refuge of a narcissistic female. Don’t fall for them.
#PoppCulture #RedPill #Dating
Sponsored by Von Goble’s “Best Year Ever”
https://tinyurl.com/von-goble-best-year-ever
Brought to you by “M6TOW’s Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia”
Available now at: https://tinyurl.com/m6tow-books
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Sources
Man Dies in Car Wreck Watching Ornpay
https://archive.vn/O23Sh
Society Wants to Hate Men
https://archive.vn/uq3jU
Attention Matters More Than Children
https://archive.vn/tTj6M
Video Throwbacks
Pin-Puller Martyr Brides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCziPlH4RaA
Single White “Female” Seeking Horseplay
https://www.redonkulas.com/post/single-whit
#PoppCulture #RedPill #Dating
Sponsored by Von Goble’s “Best Year Ever”
https://tinyurl.com/von-goble-best-year-ever
Brought to you by “M6TOW’s Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia”
Available now at: https://tinyurl.com/m6tow-books
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Sources
Man Dies in Car Wreck Watching Ornpay
https://archive.vn/O23Sh
Society Wants to Hate Men
https://archive.vn/uq3jU
Attention Matters More Than Children
https://archive.vn/tTj6M
Video Throwbacks
Pin-Puller Martyr Brides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCziPlH4RaA
Single White “Female” Seeking Horseplay
https://www.redonkulas.com/post/single-whit
Keywords
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