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0329-2021-What Do Blood Clots Have To Do With A “Virus'?
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173 views • March 30, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz discusses research on blood clots with the "Flu". Some might call it a Virus, but is it really? She discusses Russian and Italian findings that Covid is not a virus, but is a bacterial infection. She discusses what that infection causes and the research on blood clots by Dr. Robert Young. Be sure to see the Free Reports on our website; they are on the right of the home page and you just put in your email to access the report. There are also many articles if you scroll down the home page; they are located on the right side, starting with the most recent. Don't forget to look for our March 2021 special!
More than 90% of the bodies of people, plants and pets are made up of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen — all of which have plasmatic fields. When addressing support for various illnesses, various elements are used to make GANS, an acronym for Gas in Atomic Nano Solid State. These GANS which have very powerful plasmatic fields, influence the imbalance caused by disease or injury in people, plants and pets. In doing so, biological balance is returned, allowing healing to occur. To utilize plasma energy in health issues it is necessary to break down matter into a mono-atomic state where all chemical bonds of compounds and molecules are broken and atoms that would normally be connected to other atoms in a molecular compound are now alone.
Atoms in this state send out a magnetic gravitational field trying to fulfill their electrical orbit that influences other atoms, molecules and compounds in an attempt to complete themselves. It is this magnetic-gravitational field of influence that we use to influence certain aspects of the human, animal or plant body to bring about a change in conditions that is beneficial to the human, animal or plant. This concept is applicable to many areas of our life such as travel, agriculture, athletics and support for health conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and other eye issues, arthritis, wound healing, lung conditions, hormone conditions and many, many more. To learn more about plasma energy and how it can be used watch our videos, listen to our interviews, and read our blogs, FAQ and Testimonials.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for sharing this video with others. There are over a hundred videos listed on youtube channels Lynn Schmaltz, Schmaltz Patricia Lynn and Plasma Energy Solution.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING synposes of interviews by Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Del Bigtree's comments on world-wide appeal to stop the shots made by Belgian research scientist, and the history of mask wearing requirements and the false flag called the Spanish Flu. You will find these listed in the articles on the right side of the home page, plus free reports that you can access by entering your email address. Go to hppts://plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. This video is also found at https://www.bitchute.com/video/bC48w4rINF2u .
The following link is an excellent interview with Dr. Sherry Tenpenny:
https://www.brighteon.com/dd9b99ca-3fce-4115-a35f-520e9ba85383
More than 90% of the bodies of people, plants and pets are made up of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen — all of which have plasmatic fields. When addressing support for various illnesses, various elements are used to make GANS, an acronym for Gas in Atomic Nano Solid State. These GANS which have very powerful plasmatic fields, influence the imbalance caused by disease or injury in people, plants and pets. In doing so, biological balance is returned, allowing healing to occur. To utilize plasma energy in health issues it is necessary to break down matter into a mono-atomic state where all chemical bonds of compounds and molecules are broken and atoms that would normally be connected to other atoms in a molecular compound are now alone.
Atoms in this state send out a magnetic gravitational field trying to fulfill their electrical orbit that influences other atoms, molecules and compounds in an attempt to complete themselves. It is this magnetic-gravitational field of influence that we use to influence certain aspects of the human, animal or plant body to bring about a change in conditions that is beneficial to the human, animal or plant. This concept is applicable to many areas of our life such as travel, agriculture, athletics and support for health conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and other eye issues, arthritis, wound healing, lung conditions, hormone conditions and many, many more. To learn more about plasma energy and how it can be used watch our videos, listen to our interviews, and read our blogs, FAQ and Testimonials.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for sharing this video with others. There are over a hundred videos listed on youtube channels Lynn Schmaltz, Schmaltz Patricia Lynn and Plasma Energy Solution.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING synposes of interviews by Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Del Bigtree's comments on world-wide appeal to stop the shots made by Belgian research scientist, and the history of mask wearing requirements and the false flag called the Spanish Flu. You will find these listed in the articles on the right side of the home page, plus free reports that you can access by entering your email address. Go to hppts://plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. This video is also found at https://www.bitchute.com/video/bC48w4rINF2u .
The following link is an excellent interview with Dr. Sherry Tenpenny:
https://www.brighteon.com/dd9b99ca-3fce-4115-a35f-520e9ba85383
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