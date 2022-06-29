Incorporation: Applying the Bill of Rights to the States

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Incorporation - the legal doctrine whereby the Supreme Court applies the Bill of Rights to the states, was not part of the original, legal meaning of the Constitution. Instead, it arose out of the 14th Amendment, and the court first started applying it “selectively” in 1925.
Path to Liberty: June 29, 2022
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