Quo Vadis





Apr 21, 2024





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for April 17, 2024.





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria:





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





I COME TO YOU WITH MY WORD TO SHARE WITH YOU THE WILL OF GOD.





They are loved by the Holy Trinity and assisted by Our Queen and Mother.





AS A PRINCE OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS I HAVE TO TELL YOU THAT YOU ARE VERY CLOSE TO THE WARNING.





Each one will look in his conscience to the slightest of his mistakes, sins, humiliations towards other brothers, contempt for the brothers, with pride and pride in all its form.





They will see their selfish interests, their whims, infidelities, lies, denials, lack of love for others, wishing harm to their neighbor, lack of charity.





You will see how many times you despised God or stopped loving him, you will feel the pain of denying the Holy Trinity.





First of all, what they will look most at will be the lack of love for God and neighbor.





Those who are love have a treasure from which every jewel emerges: charity, forgiveness, the wisdom of understanding and the richness of hope.





Love makes everything possible, achieves everything, has the Law of God at hand and approaches what is good.





THEY HAVE FORGOTTEN THE NOTICE AND It SHOULDN'T BE LIKE THAT!





Keep in mind that in the Warning you will live the pain of every act contrary to the Divine Will; the pain will be spiritual, but in some moments you will feel that the pain joins the flesh being almost physical.





There will be light at the top and then darkness of the soul; as well as those who have confessed their sins and have repented from the heart and have made a purpose of amendment and have not committed the same sin, those human creatures will feel to a lesser extent the pain of the improper acts committed.





HUMANITY WILL FIND ITSELF SUFFERING BECAUSE OF THE BAD DECISIONS THEY HAVE MADE, ESPECIALLY STUBORNESS AND DISOBEDIENCE.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, are under the constant threat of war, paling in the face of the excessive attacks of some nations against others.





War should not be an option, but madness, under which so many innocent children die.





The war is taking shape and taking other nations with it, so those who do not want to get involved and chaos is increasing.





STAY ATTENTIVE SPIRITUALLY!





DO NOT ALLOW EVIL TO DOMINATE YOU, YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO DISCERN BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL.





From north to south and from east to west they will see their brothers fall and they will moan with great pain, as this generation has never suffered before.





The creature's hands are wonderful to create and unfortunately they are to create destruction.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the waters move on the coasts to cleanse human impiety, these being purification.





The wonders of the powerful Hand of God the Father will be present in the most difficult moments for the human creature.





God will not allow the human creature to destroy His Creation!





IN THE MIDST OF THE WAR, GREAT MIRACLES, WONDERFUL MIRACLES WILL BE GIVEN IN HUMAN CREATURES OF FIRM FAITH.





Continue without fear, Divine Love is infinite and you will not be alone.





My Celestial Legions will defend and hide you, if necessary; but prepare and stay within love, so that the "hearts of flesh" may be preserved until the new dawn of peace among men.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, without fear, without fear, without anxiety, without hopelessness continue without going back, that the children of God will know how to distinguish between the freedom of everything worldly and the sinful.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the suffering that carries with them the volcanoes that erupt throughout the Earth.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the earth shudders, strong earthquakes occur in one place and another.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the war continues and stronger, Pray for yourselves.





I bless you with My Sword, with the same one with which I defend you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A08UncY6H-Y