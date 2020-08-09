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Multiple Project Updates!
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5 views • August 09, 2020
What is this video series about? I'm building a robot arm from scratch! Follow me on my journey as I make a breakthrough, hit a wall, and even check out what parts I'm using!
I've been recording video but it's been a while since I've been able to sit down and edit them.
Today I go over:
-latest robot hand updates
-sensor project
-how the sensor project ties to robot project
-working on "advice to new engineers" video
-upcoming Elite Dangerous videos (lots of video footage recorded already)
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
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If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
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FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
I've been recording video but it's been a while since I've been able to sit down and edit them.
Today I go over:
-latest robot hand updates
-sensor project
-how the sensor project ties to robot project
-working on "advice to new engineers" video
-upcoming Elite Dangerous videos (lots of video footage recorded already)
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
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