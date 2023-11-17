Natural Solutions for Postpartum Depression with Dr. Ellsworth

It is estimated that 10-20% of women suffer from postpartum depression! There is a difference in what is considered “the baby blues” versus postpartum depression, which can last for up to one year after the baby is born. Postpartum depression is a major disruption and a major concern.

Traditional doctors have tried to address postpartum depression with antidepressants. Antidepressants have many negative side effects and are habit-forming and cause more anxiety in some patients.

Join Dr. Donald Ellsworth as he discusses natural solutions for Postpartum Depression available at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. He will explain the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for women suffering from postpartum depression. There are natural treatment options available, including some simple lifestyle changes! You don’t have to live with Postpartum Depression!

