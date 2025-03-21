Int 1008 with James McNair a Canadian Direct Democracy advocate

James McNair





Early Life

Born in 1979 in Belleville, Ontario, James grew up with a deep understanding of the Child Services system and health care system. His family fostered children and believed in supporting them as they did their own. These early experiences taught James the importance of family and support for other children.





Then, at age 5, his mother got into a car accident with him in the vehicle. He suffered internal injuries that went un-diagnosed. Later on, complications nearly cost him his life, but he made a miraculous recovery in the care of his mother. Memories of these challenging times stayed with him. Since then, he has held the firm belief that access to high quality and timely health care is a right.





Work life and humanitarian values

James built his first cottage at age 14. This was a powerful experience where he realized the humanitarian potential of his skills. Filled with pride, James decided that he wanted to be able to build homes for people so that nobody would have to experience the uncertainty and stress of becoming homeless. Then, throughout his 20s, he refined his skills as a builder and began working as a housing contractor.

As he worked to try to offer clients affordable rates and quality services, it became clear that he would need to affect change at a greater level.





"Canada is too bogged down with red tape and bureaucracy that works against working Canadians and small business owners.





We need change, transparency, and processes that put the people first, " quote James McNair





Art and Activism

Prior to getting involved in political activism, James discovered music as an outlet for his stress. Throughout the 2000s, he wrote and performed songs about the conflict and oppression that he was witnessing in the world. Touching on local as well as global issues, James organized musical groups and then later concerts with like-minded artists. His favorite works from that time were recorded his band "The Independent Artists For Change" while he was living in Calgary Alberta for a short while.





Then, in 2010, all around the world, the Occupy movement rallied against the wealth disparity between the 1% and 99%. James took this opportunity to reach out. Living in Ottawa at the time, he used his resources to provide transportation and shelter to the protestors and homeless folks who lived in the protest camp. Here, he made his first political connections at a grassroots level that laid the foundations of his political convictions.





Kingston and The Islands

In 2012, I was asked by a close friend to help his brother who was running a new business in Kingston. I came to Kingston to work and use my construction skills to repair a very complicated repair and help a friend with his new business. During my stay in Kingston, I purchased a house on Rideau St where I lived with my daughter. My family fell in love with Kingston and its small city feel. I have felt at home in Kingston ever since. I have asked the city of Kingston for land to build homes for the homeless with no offer of land up to this point. As I am Near Rideau St homelessness is everywhere, and I am very aware of the great needs of homes. I am now the director of a Not for profit that the primary goal is to eliminate homelessness in Kingston.





Entry into Federal Politics

Prior to the 2019 Federal election, James sought to mobilize small parties around Canada to a united cause of destabilizing the major parties' tight grip on political power in Canada. While he found that many preferred to stay in their own groups, he found a few organizations who were interested in collaborating despite branding and ideological differences. The goal is to combine a diversity of approaches to issues such as the economy, the abuses and treatment of marginalized people, climate change, and rising costs of living.

It was during these meetings that he learned about Direct Democracy. This is a system of citizen voting where everybody is able to cast votes on bills moving through parliament. While Trudeau and others had campaigned on proportional representation, he believes that this is not enough to shift power into the hands of the Canadian people. Instead, he began to champion and fund the development of technological resources that will make participation in Canadian politics accessible to all Canadians





