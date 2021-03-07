WALK WORTHY OF GOD: Colossians 1:1-10; Ephesians 1:15-17; Hebrew 6:10; 1 Peter 1:3-5; Romans 12:1-2, 20210307

Walk Worthy of GOD: Colossians 1:1-10; Ephe 1:15-17; Heb 6:10l 1 Pete 1:3-5, 20210307

4 Since we heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of your love for all the saints; 5 because of the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, of which you heard before in the Word of the Truth of the Gospel, 9 For this reason we also, since the day we heard it (faith in Christ and of your love for all the saints), do not cease to pray for you, and to ask that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding; 10 that you may walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God; Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!