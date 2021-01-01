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UK Woman Arrested For Filming Empy Gloucestershire Hospital
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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88 views • January 01, 2021
A woman in the UK was arrested by police after she filmed a video inside an almost completely empty hospital and posted it online.
The clip shows the woman walking through virtually empty corridors and filming empty wards at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
“This is a disgrace…it is so dead…all the people in our country desperately waiting for treatment, cancer treatment heart disease, honestly this is making me so angry,” she states as she films a row of empty waiting chairs.
The woman expressed shock at how quiet the hospital was, saying she expected there to be “a few more people around, there’s absolutely nobody.”
According to reports, a 46-year-old woman was subsequently arrested by police for filming the video and has been charged on suspicion of a public order offense.
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covid-19covidplandemicgloucestershireuk-woman-arrestedwoman-arrestedempty-hospitalgloucestershire-royal-hospital
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