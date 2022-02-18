BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FULL SHOW: Canadian Government Freezes Freedom Convoy Supporters’ Bank Accounts, Threaten Lives of Their Pets and Families
InfoWars
InfoWarsCheckmark Icon
12328 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
450 views • February 18, 2022
The Canadian Government continues to get more fascistic and authoritarian by the day. New measures announced to hurt the Freedom Convoy protesters, freezing their bank accounts and threatened arrests and to take their kids and pets. Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken continue to push for war with Russia with more ‘imminent invasion’ rhetoric and claims of false flags with no explanation or evidence. Hillary Clinton is greeted by a crowd of people chanting “lock her up” in Manhattan, New York.Project Veritas drops another video showing FDA executives bragging about how they enrich big pharmaceutical companies. Josh Yoder from Freedom Flyers joins to discuss how pilots, airlines workers and transportation employees are fighting back against the mandates for travel.
Keywords
war roomfull showowen shroyer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy