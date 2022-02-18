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FULL SHOW: Canadian Government Freezes Freedom Convoy Supporters’ Bank Accounts, Threaten Lives of Their Pets and Families
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450 views • February 18, 2022
The Canadian Government continues to get more fascistic and authoritarian by the day. New measures announced to hurt the Freedom Convoy protesters, freezing their bank accounts and threatened arrests and to take their kids and pets. Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken continue to push for war with Russia with more ‘imminent invasion’ rhetoric and claims of false flags with no explanation or evidence. Hillary Clinton is greeted by a crowd of people chanting “lock her up” in Manhattan, New York.Project Veritas drops another video showing FDA executives bragging about how they enrich big pharmaceutical companies. Josh Yoder from Freedom Flyers joins to discuss how pilots, airlines workers and transportation employees are fighting back against the mandates for travel.
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