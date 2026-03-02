Ten Lost Tribes of Israel

Abraham’s grandson, Israel had 12 sons. The modern nation of Israel is comprised of only two of those sons – Judah and Benjamin. Many of the children of Levi are also included in that mix, but Levi is no longer included as one of the sons of Israel, as Levi became God’s inheritance.





So what happened to the other ten sons, or tribes, of Abraham’s grandson? Are they lost? Many think so.





Would it be possible to trace the migration of the other ten sons of Israel to know where they went?





What about prophecy? Is there anything in the Bible that might indicate who the modern tribes of Israel are based on the fulfillment of prophecy?





Interestingly, the Jewish Encyclopedia (which is a publication of the tribe of Judah) has a listing claiming the identity of the “Lost Ten Tribes”, known as the “diaspora” in the Bible, can’t be known today. And yet, they quote the prophecies that identify at least some of those tribes and then continue to name the nations that fulfilled those prophecies! Thus, identifying the Lost Ten Tribes of Israel!





There are also many prophecies concerning all the tribes of Israel and the promises God made to them. Prophecies that have yet to be fulfilled. Is it possible that God knows where they are?





If you knew the nations that the sons of Israel became, would you be better able to understand the Bible? Or would not knowing be a better alternative?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the identity and location of some of the sons of Israel. Spoiler Alert - the “Lost Ten Tribes of Israel” aren’t lost at all.

Read the full article to this video titled “Israel365 News gets some things right and some things wrong about the ten ‘Lost Tribes’” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/israel365-news-gets-somethings-right-and-somethings-wrong-about-the-ten-lost-tribes/