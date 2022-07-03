7 Last Plagues - Plague #2 Black Sea Water & #3 Bloody Fresh Water

Credits to brother Lawrence for this video. His YouTube channel is 4 and 7 Ministry at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrT7WogPs23InmhnS3NTrA and website is https://4and7ministry.org/.





In this video, we search the Scriptures to see what the Lord has said about plagues 2 and 3 of the 7 Last Plagues of Revelation. Let's see what our Lord has said about these plagues together! I hope and pray that you are blessed by what you watch here today! God Bless!!!





To see the summarized video of the 7 last plagues please see this link: https://youtu.be/AGA2Du34HXM

Plague #1 – Boils - https://youtu.be/rClQKDCCZmw

Plague #4 - Heat - https://youtu.be/r2coO-Kdz6U

Links mentioned in the video:

The Mark of the Beast Explained - https://4and7ministry.org/2022/03/02/the-mark-of-the-beast-explained/

The Mark of the Beast Video - https://youtu.be/lRNYelvzDtA

What God Says About Christians and Violence - https://youtu.be/53pOHOMYkXM





SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.





For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org.