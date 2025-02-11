Colonialism on Full Display: Israeli bulldozers rolled into Nur-Shams camp in Tulkarm, West Bank, flattening streets and tearing apart private Palestinian property with impunity. This isn’t security, it’s the systematic erasure of a people.

While the world watches Gaza burn, the West Bank bleeds in silence. Homes destroyed, livelihoods shattered, and a people branded as strangers in their own land. This isn’t about defense; it’s about expansion and domination.

And yet, the “international community” sits idle, as apartheid machinery paves over the heart of Palestine.