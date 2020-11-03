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CDC ADMITS TO FALSIFYING COVID19 DEATH NUMBERS
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174 views • November 03, 2020
We're told constantly that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has killed over 223,000 Americans when in reality, according to the Centers For Disease Control's own numbers, less than 25,000 have actually died from COVID19 directly. This is fraud.
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