SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ 💥 Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue launching the massive attack using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the facilities of military control and energy system of Ukraine.

◽️ The goal of the attack has been reached, all the assigned targets have been neutralized.

◽️ 2 enemy companies made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of Russian forces towards Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ The intense action of Russian forces has resulted in driving the enemy back to its initial positions. Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel and 4 armored combat vehicles have been destroyed.

◽️ Up to 2 company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made another attempt to cross Zherebets river towards Raygorodki and Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.

💥 Pre-emptive fire attack has resulted in the destruction of 2 ferries. Up to 20 Ukrainian personnel and 4 pickups have been destroyed.

◽️ The company from 66th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU sent to reinforce them was caught in a minefield where a part of its military equipment was exploded. The personnel was neutralized by Russian artillery fire.

◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 8 armored combat vehicles and 4 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 3 enemy company tactical groups conducted counter-attacks near Nikolskoye, Novomayorskoye and Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) at Zaporozhye direction. All the attacks have been repelled.

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank and 3 armored combat vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️ Up to 2 battalion tactical groups of the AFU had been attempting to conduct an offensive towards Borozenskoye, Pyatikhatki, Bruskinskoye, Ishchenka (Kherson region) and Petrovskoye (Nikolayev region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ Over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 6 tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised the command post of 66th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 46 artillery units at their firing positions, 156 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 1 storage of rocket-propelled projectiles for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) has been destroyed near Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mi-24 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Maryanskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️ Moreover, 15 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS have been shot down near Verovka, Tyaginka, Antonovka, Lvovo, as well as 6 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles near Antonovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense