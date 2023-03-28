Create New Account
We're out of bullets!" - Ukraine admits the truth in the war | Redacted Clayton Morris
In an interview with Japanese newspaper journalist Yomiuri Shimbun… Zelensky talked about a lot of things. But the biggest item that he let slip is that Ukraine is out of bullets. And then he kind of drew a line in the sand, he told the newspaper that Ukraine won’t launch a counteroffensive until the West sends more weapons and ammunition.


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
