We're out of bullets!" - Ukraine admits the truth in the war | Redacted Clayton Morris

In an interview with Japanese newspaper journalist Yomiuri Shimbun… Zelensky talked about a lot of things. But the biggest item that he let slip is that Ukraine is out of bullets. And then he kind of drew a line in the sand, he told the newspaper that Ukraine won’t launch a counteroffensive until the West sends more weapons and ammunition.





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com





🐦 Follow Redacted on Twitter:

https://Twitter.com/TheRedactedInc