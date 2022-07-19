WARNING AGAINST REBELLION AGAINST FAITH IN GOD

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The god of this world promotes rebellion against God and most people comply because of fear of dying. This is why in days of Noah only 8 souls could be saved by God as He destroyed the rebellious off the earth. The same with Sodom and Gomorrah. The devil only wants his children alive on earth but the consequences for following the devil is everlasting punishment. Easy to follow the crowd because the flesh feel good; but following our flesh makes us enemies of God because the flesh wars against the Spirit of God.