REFRIGERATED TRUCK MORGUES ARE AS EMPTY AS THE LIVES OF THOSE WHO BELIEVE THE COVID LIES.

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
In a nation of dumbed down alienated souls, the Jewish finance cartels and their servants pulling this scam could rely on the "excitement" to subsume people's empty lives and give purpose and meaning to their otherwise meaningless lives. Those poor souls going around with three or four masks on while they drive their cars alone were the dead weight of our societies all along. Covid just makes it clear where the dead wood is.